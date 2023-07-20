Kelvin Momo’s marvellous set left Spotify Greasy Tunes patrons wanting m
Written by Libimbi zane on July 20, 2023
This past week, Amapiano Grooves added to the month-long activities focused on the Spotify playlist Greasy Tunes. Focalistic was featured on a live podcast recording by Gugu Nyatsumba of After School is After School to start off the second week. The discussion included Foca’s ascent to the top of the Amapiano ladder and the genre’s continued dominance around the world. On Spotify, Amapiano has received over 2 billion streams, and the Amapiano Grooves playlist has a diverse selection of some of the most accomplished musicians in the field. A conversation on the rise of Amapiano for Spotify’s “Beat School” by Pabi Cooper and Mellow & Sleazy, who were also on the lineup for Spotify Greasy Tunes last week, demonstrated that the genre is not about to slow down any time soon. The Dancing Through The Decades portion included Oskido, the father of South African dance music and afrosoul, while Mellow & Sleazy dominated the Fresh Frieday, another Spotify Greasy Tunes exclusive segment featuring only the greatest and most recent Mzansi artists and cuisine. The weekend events last week drew around 800 visitors. “Custodians of culture are immersive experiences that include spoken audio, music, and cuisine. According to Warren Bokwe, Spotify’s Sub-Saharan Lead, Music Strategy and Operations, “Spotify Greasy Tunes’ distinctive audio and food experience exemplifies the limitless potential of audio and our commitment to creating a space where different South African cultural influencers can showcase their stories.” A fan favorite, The Kilimanjaro Kota, and An Absolute Banger were on the menu, and Pcee, Justin99, Khanyisa, Pabi Cooper, Chicco, KMART, Thulani Way, and Myztro served while serving as the July Spotify EQUAL Africa ambassadors. The Downloaded Saturdays set by Kelvin Momo was a standout, leaving the audience yearning for more. Until July 30, Spotify Greasy Tunes is available every Wednesday through Sunday. Go to spotifygreasytunes.co.za to view the lineup and find tickets.