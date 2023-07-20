REPLENISHMENT CONCERT IS BACK WITH HEAVYWEIGHT GOSPEL SINGERS!
Written by Libimbi zane on July 20, 2023
The second installment of The Replenishment Concert has been eagerly anticipated, and renowned media personality Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ Molefe is happy to announce it. The audience will be enthralled by this remarkable musical performance on October 22, 2023, at Centurion’s renowned Supersport Park. The Replenishment Concert surpasses its creative intent by seeking to elevate and inspire transformative change, making it more than just a display for entertainment. The event’s planners are thrilled to present a star-studded lineup of top-charting gospel performers who will take the stage and mesmerize the crowd with their unmatched performances. Amazing performers like Ayanda Ntanzi, Betusile Mcinga, Dumi Mkokstad, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, and many more will perform at the concert. https://twitter.com/ReplenishmentHD?s=20 Given that everyone can understand music, this varied group of gospel performers hopes to use their resonant voices and skillful melodies to address important social concerns, promote harmony, and spark a strong movement for good change in our communities. A media partner for the Replenishment concert, Metro FM will help spread the show’s message across the country. We are also excited to announce that Drip Footwear will be the Replenishment Concert’s official sponsor. The Drip Footwear relationship represents their dedication to supporting artistic expression and elevating local talent. Through this partnership, chosen musicians will receive bespoke clothing and footwear that will allow them to show off their own styles and strengthen their connections with the public. Make a note of this exceptional event in your calendars and buy your tickets right once to ensure an unforgettable experience. Come celebrate the transforming power of music with us on October 22, 2023 at the magnificent Supersport Park in Centurion, Johannesburg, as we set out on a journey to a better future. On Tuesday, August 2, 2023, tickets will be available on ticketpro.co.za.