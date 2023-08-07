SOUTH AFRICAN SOUL ICON, CLAIRE PHILLIPS, UNLEASHES POWERFUL NEW SINGLE, ‘AMONGST THE STARS’

The eagerly anticipated time has here!

The Queen of South African soul, Claire Phillips, is back and prepared to retake her throne with the release of her most recent single, “Amongst The Stars.”

After a phenomenal tour of Europe that captivated audiences, Claire is back with a fury to win over hearts everywhere.

The sensuous soul explosion “Amongst The Stars” features Claire’s distinctive fusion of jazz, funk, and soul.

This empowering hymn praises love, life, and womanhood with her raw, raspy voice hitting highs and lows that send chills down your spine.

The single, which was written, produced, and performed by the powerhouse herself, is proof of Claire’s extraordinary creativity and craftsmanship.

The performance features layers of keys, horns, and percussion that build to an appealing conclusion, giving it a timeless Motown-inspired vibe.

This new album is a hymn of courage and empowerment because her music is a heartfelt expression of her passion and love for herself.

Phillips’ music has consistently crossed boundaries and motivated millions of people all across the world.

She unites people, establishing a sense of community and confidence with her strong voice and inspirational songs.

Claire thanks her fans for their understanding and support in a moving message.

I’m giving you this song as a present.

I sincerely hope you like listening to it as much as I did. The queen is back!

In order to celebrate the release of the single, Claire urges her fans to follow her on social media, where she will provide behind-the-scenes videos and live performances.A signed copy of the single or tickets to an exclusive listening party might be given away to fans! With her enchanting new single, “Amongst The Stars,” Claire Phillips is reviving the soul music world, so get ready to be mesmerized. The Soul Queen of South Africa will always reign!