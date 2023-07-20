Sponono’ by AKA & Sjava, featuring 031 Choppa x S.O.N out now
Written by Libimbi zane on July 17, 2023
The critically acclaimed album “Mass Country,” which includes the song “Sponono,” is the pinnacle of South African hip hop in 2023. Almost the course of almost 23 weeks, the album dominated the charts, peaking at the top spot on both the Apple Music Hip Hop albums list and the Apple Music album charts. With over 2.6 million streams globally and a gold certification in South Africa, “Sponono” has already established itself as the ideal follow-up single for this winter. The record is being formally sampled to national radio in honor of the milestone, giving the featured artists a platform to honor AKA through various supportive endeavors. Sponono is a guy in love’s unabashed outpouring of love and gratitude. It is a hymn to love. The phrase itself is a Sotho expression that is used to praise and reinforce a black woman’s beauty at her height. Supa Mega’s verse is devoted to his partner, Nadia Nakai, and declares that “this is real love, it’s ride or die…,” living up to its authentic portrayal. I’ll dream of you in porcelain white wearing the ideal combo of a suit and tie, an angel, and a halo. She was his anchor and source of tranquility during turbulent times, he continues, and she was a gift from God. Stream Sponono Here https://supamega.lnk.to/MassCountryDC See Visuals for Last Time here Respected producers 031 CHOPPA, Xivonaki Manzini, and Tshupo Khutsoane, who have collaborated with people like Sjava, Costa Titch, Phila Dlozi, Prince Kaybee & JR.
Tagged as AKA Choppa Mass Country Sjava Sponono