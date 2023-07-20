WITNESS THE MASKED SINGER SOUTH AFRICA LIVE AT MENLYN MALL, PRETORIA

South Africa, GET EXCITED! The Masked Singer is coming to your screens on 3 June on @SABC3, with repeats on @Official_SABC1! Put on your detective hat as we try to uncover WHO'S BEHIND THE MASK! 🕵️‍♂️ #MaskedSingerSA @MphoPopps @somizi @jsomethingmusic @sithelo_shozi @skhumbi pic.twitter.com/6hpUvgGvtz — The Masked Singer South Africa (@MaskedSingerZA) April 25, 2023

Have you ever wondered what goes into producing The Masked Singer South Africa, your favorite television program? Here’s your chance to learn more. The 29th of July 2023 will witness the premiere of the popular TV show, which features A-listers being revealed every weekend, in Pretoria’s Menlyn Mall. This will give viewers a chance to experience the show’s true spirit and the work that goes into producing each episode. Make sure to mark your calendars so you can join our detectives Somizi Mhlongo and Luthando Shosha as they search for the celebs who might be hiding behind the masks. If you can help them, you’ll win prizes and other delights. The Masked Singer is currently the most popular program in Mzansi, and past winners include Victor Matfield, a former professional rugby player, and The Lazy Makoti, an award-winning chef.Comedian, David Kau, Breakfast show host, Bongani Bingwa, Soccer legend, Dr. Khumalo, South African politician, Mmusi Maimane, and Television presenter, Devi Govender were unmasked on the show. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi who was disguised under the robot mask was the recent celebrity to be asked to reveal her identity. Speaking of her experience Zozi as she is affectionately known said she decided to join the show because she loves to sing. “I did the show because I love to sing. It brings me pure joy. I loved every moment of living in that musical bubble where people had no idea who I was,” she said. On Saturday entertainment will be provided by radio host DJ Sabby who will be on the decks. On Saturdays at 6.30 p.m. on S3, and the next night at 8 p.m. on S1, The Masked Singer South Africa is shown. The Masked Singer South Africa will perform live on July 29, 2023, at 13:00 at Menlyn Mall in Pretoria.