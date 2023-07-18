Bongeziwe Mabandla x Mahogany Session

Written by on July 20, 2023

Mabandla and the crew were airlifted in a mountain rescue chopper to the cave, which Mahogany characterizes as “one of our most insane locations so far.” You can view a video of him doing “noba bangathini” there in the midst of the ice here. Mabandla’s Mahogany performance was one among several live performances that were captured on camera while taking place in picturesque alpine settings during the Zermatt Unplugged festival in Switzerland in June. Mahogany is one of the top websites for finding new music and live events. Mabandla laments, “I have never felt so cold in my life.” “It was minus 15 degrees when the helicopter dropped us in the heavy snow on the mountain, and I had to act extremely quickly since the weather was changing and the pilot was returning to retrieve us.   But having fun in the ice cave was a wonderful experience, and I believe it gave “noba bangathini” a very special depth.  
