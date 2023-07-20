PJ Morton Live In South Africa
Written by Libimbi zane on July 17, 2023
PJ Morton, a multi-Grammy-winning musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, and keyboardist for Maroon 5, has announced his first-ever concerts in South Africa. He will bring his critically acclaimed live presentation and a 12-piece band, which includes singers and a horn section, with him. Check him out on Tik Tok Fans can anticipate hearing songs from his timeless catalog, such as the Grammy Award-winning song “Say So” and his most recent single, “Good Morning,” during the two-city tour, which will stop in Cape Town and Johannesburg. In addition to his live performance, PJ Morton will collaborate with musicians and artists from all around Africa on a brand-new project. You can view his work here Don’t pass up the chance to watch the incredible PJ Morton perform live, brought to you by BreakOut Events. The singer-songwriter-producer “Watch The Sun” increases his already lofty goals with his most recent album, which maintains a stellar run of genre-defying releases. In addition to winning the Best Traditional R&B Performance Grammy in 2019, Best R&B Song Grammy in 2020, Best Gospel Album Grammy in 2021, and Album Of The Year Grammy in 2022 (for his contributions to Jon Batiste’s We Are), Morton has topped charts and been nominated for numerous BET, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Awards in recognition of the six albums he has released since his breakthrough, “Gumbo,” in 2017. Along with managing his own record label and performing with Maroon 5, he also does all of this.
SOUTH AFRICA!!! ARE Y’ALL READY?! 🙌🏾 🇿🇦— PJ MORTON (@PJMORTON) July 16, 2023
See you this October!! #CAPETOWN Friday 6 October and #JOHANNESBURG Friday 13 October.
Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/1oJ17VOELb. See you soon! 🤞🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/6F6JKBjuy2