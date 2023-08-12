Major League DJz make history with amapiano on global platforms

🇿🇦 Amapiano’s global ambassadors 🇿🇦@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ are DJ Mag’s August 2023 cover stars



Major League DJz, a multi-award-winning South African music duo, continue to fly the South African flag high and make significant contributions to the international representation of the amapiano sound. This past weekend, the in-demand pair made history by being the first amapiano act to be scheduled at Tomorrowland, the biggest and most renowned dance music festival in the world, which drew tens of thousands of attendees to Belgium.Prior to Major League DJz’s landmark performance at Tomorrowland, they achieved another major accomplishment by being the third South African and the first act from Africa to grace the cover of DJ Mag (after Black Coffee and DJ Lag). “DJ Mag is the biggest DJ magazine, so it means a lot to be on the cover internationally,” explains Major League DJ Bandile Mbere. We will cherish this time.