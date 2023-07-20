Clueless Moms Empower Parents in Managing Eczema at “Learn and Play” Event
Written by Libimbi zane on July 18, 2023
For their forthcoming event, “Learn and Play,” Clueless Moms has partnered with famous dermatological brand Bioderma. This collaboration aims to educate and empower parents in managing the common skin ailment Eczema while their children play. The event will take place at “Ground The Venue” in Gauteng on August 20, 2023. Participants will get specifically tailored Eczema kits from lead sponsor Bioderma, which will include products from their cutting-edge Atoderm line. This product line is designed to nourish and efficiently manage dry to atopic skin, giving parents the resources they need to treat their child’s Eczema difficulties. The event will feature Meagan Olevano as a guest speaker. She is the Head of Brand and Medical Marketing at Bioderma. Meagan’s knowledge and that of Specialist Dermatologist Dr. Bonolo Mushiana will instruct guests on the advantages and proper usage of Atoderm by Bioderma provides parents with helpful guidance on how to treat atopic skin. Clueless Moms founder Dr. Katlego Lekalakala remarked, “We are thrilled to join with Bioderma for our ‘Learn and Play’ event, concentrating on Eczema management. “Bioderma’s dedication to creating safe and efficient skincare products fits in perfectly with our mission of empowering parents,” said the company. Together, we hope to give attendees the assistance they require as they deal with the difficulties posed by eczema. The “Learn and Play” event provides parents with educational workshops, networking opportunities, a custom 3-course meal for adults, a picnic lunch and interactive games for their children, and more. Their event partner, a renowned event planning firm, will style the occasion. Maverick Occasions. Because of the limited places, early registration is advised. You can register and request more information by sending an email to hello@cluelessmoms.co.za. Follow Clueless Moms on Instagram (@cluelessmoms_za) to stay informed.
Tagged as Clueless Moms Eczema Learn and Play