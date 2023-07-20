Johnny Drille releases “The Best Part” – an anthem for lovers
Written by Libimbi zane on July 18, 2023
In this exquisitely composed love ballad devoted to his lady love, Johnny Drille bares his emotions with soulful strings and melodies that tug at the heart and cause nostalgia. This song will touch a chord in your heart and leave you craving for more, whether you’re a hopeless romantic or you just admire the beauty of love. The song was written, produced, and engineered by Johnny Drille and was made with love at its core. The serotonin-laced love song “The Best Part” sends the listener to a joyful state of mind while serving as a reminder of the lovely emotions and experiences that come along with being in love. Following his widely praised year-opener Believe Me, Johnny Drille returns with his trademark fusion of fervor, beautiful creativity. This beautiful song from vulnerability celebrates his discovering love and being with the woman of his desires while remembering the times before she entered his life. Reiterating his love for her and dedication to their relationship, he expresses deep feelings and clear excitement in the soaring chorus, which demonstrates a flawless fusion of modern appeal and classical beauty in music composition.
“This time, I’m ready to share with you a part of me that means everything in the world, the best part,” sings Johnny Drille in the song. The melodious melody and approachable, comforting lyrics in The Best Part combine to create a song that will become a romantic anthem.
I’m grateful for you all who share in my world, this part of me i’ve never shared before until now, THE VERY BEST PART.— Johnny Drille (@Johnnydrille) July 4, 2023
