JZyNo drops visuals for viral hit song, “Butta My Bread”

Award-winning up-and-coming African artist JZyNo (Jeh-Zee-No) releases the acclaimed Clarence Peters-directed music video for his viral smash song, Butta My Bread starring Lasmid. The highly anticipated music video, which has already received over 5.4M views in just three months, is expected to add new milestones to JZyNo’s already outstanding worldwide presence.The music video for the song Butta My Bread is emotional and aims to shine a spotlight on all the stunning African Queens out there. It is described as a love story told from a reflective perspective in which a young high school male falls in love with a girl and later expresses his ability to protect her from any situation.