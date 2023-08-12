JZyNo drops visuals for viral hit song, “Butta My Bread”

Written by on August 7, 2023

Award-winning up-and-coming African artist JZyNo (Jeh-Zee-No) releases the acclaimed Clarence Peters-directed music video for his viral smash song, Butta My Bread starring Lasmid. The highly anticipated music video, which has already received over 5.4M views in just three months, is expected to add new milestones to JZyNo’s already outstanding worldwide presence. The music video for the song Butta My Bread is emotional and aims to shine a spotlight on all the stunning African Queens out there. It is described as a love story told from a reflective perspective in which a young high school male falls in love with a girl and later expresses his ability to protect her from any situation.  
Tagged as
Author

Libimbi zane

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like
0

SOUTH AFRICAN SOUL ICON, CLAIRE PHILLIPS, UNLEASHES POWERFUL NEW SINGLE, ‘AMONGST THE STARS’

August 12, 2023

0

Major League DJz make history with amapiano on global platforms

August 7, 2023

0

Ami Faku Answers The Call To Integrate The Continent As The Only South African Singer/Songwriter To Feature In Bob Marley’s Posthumous Album ‘Africa Unite’

August 7, 2023

Continue reading

Next post

SOUTH AFRICAN SOUL ICON, CLAIRE PHILLIPS, UNLEASHES POWERFUL NEW SINGLE, ‘AMONGST THE STARS’

Thumbnail
Previous post

Major League DJz make history with amapiano on global platforms

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist