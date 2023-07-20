KHAID RELEASES NEW AFRO CLASSIC SINGLE ‘ANABELLA’
Written by Libimbi zane on July 18, 2023
After his viral Boy Spyce collaboration, “Carry Me Go,” helped the singer break into the BBC UK Afrobeats chart, rising Afrobeats star Khaid is back with a new single, “Anabella.” In his most recent Afro Classic song, “Annabella,” Khaid genuinely pleads for Anabella’s approval while fervently expressing his love for her.
Khaid also underlines the lengths he is prepared to go to and the struggles he is ready to put up with in exchange for their love. In fact, he declares himself willing to put up with criticism and to not give a damn about what other people think. With the success of his tune “With You,” which cracked the Top 100 Songs of 2022 list on Apple Music, Khaid made his formal debut in the music business. Following the viral success of his Boy Spyce collaborative song “Carry Me Go,” which saw the singer make his debut appearance on the BBC UK Afrobeats chart, rising Afrobeats star Khaid is back with a new single titled “Anabella.” At the age of 12, Khaid began honing his musical talents by making freestyle videos and giving street performances in Ojo, Lagos State, Nigeria. Sydney Talker, one of Nigeria’s top content producers and the inventor of Neville Records, found him there. Given his record and accomplishments at the age of just 18, Khaid is considered to be the “Next Big Thing” with over 100 Million streams across all platforms. His most recent song, “Anabella,” is available to stream right now across all streaming services at
“Anabella” out nowwwww🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/XUlcjobpwJ— kay kay🕷 (@khaidxr) July 16, 2023