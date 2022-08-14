The Low Down

MR JAZZIQ RELEASES HIS NEW AND HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ALBUM TITLED ‘ALL YOU NEED IS PIANO’
FLVME RELEASES SECOND SINGLE FROM UPCOMING PROJECT GERMANDER II
New 24/7 movie channel offers a ticket to couch potato paradise
Cinema buffs, action afficionados and casual viewers alike will be spoilt for choice when a new, creatively curated movie channel goes live on August 27. Launching on DStv channel 113, Movie Room is the brainchild of Ngwato Nkosi Group, known as the founders of the disruptive, audience-centric and highly successful Newzroom Afrika news and information […]
Burnaboy drops ‘For My Hand’ feat Ed Sheeran
Burnaboy drops single with hit maker Ed Sheeran, the song titled “For My Hand” is a beautiful love song that expresses the beauty of uconditional love, a love that has faced challenges but still comes out victorious. Burnaboy’s gritty vocals blend beautifully with Ed Sheeran’s smooth vocals. The English singer has taken a liking to […]
Bonang fights for Banyana Banyana
Media personality Bonang Matheba is very passionate about improving the Arts and Culture department in SA and she has unapologetically stood up to Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa when he tried to erect a 22 Million flag that would light up at night. the Queen took to twitter to tag the Sports, Arts and […]
Sauti sol graces the New York time Billboard
East African boys reopen 2021 on a winning streak, The Kenyan Afropop sensation made Africa proud once more by taking the tripping melanin to The New York Times Square Billboard displaying visuals from their first hit single ‘Suzanna’ from their album ‘Midnight Train’ Sauti Sol follows just a hand full of African prominent music names […]
