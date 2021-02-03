Zuchu breaks another record

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu continues to prove as one of WCB success stories, she has once again set a new record after being announced as the first female East African musician to hit 100 million cumulative views on her YouTube channel.

Zuhura Kopa known by the stage name Zuchu has introduced herself less than a year ago with a love anthem ‘Wena’ that had surpassed a million views in just two days living up to its depiction “love at first side”. She has since won over thousands of hearts with her mellow seductive vocals, one sensuous melody after another on her EP “My Name Is Zuchu”. The EP followed suit with an impressive number of views, on with jams such as Raha, Kwaru, Nisamehe leading to Zuchu receiving her silver plaque awarded by Youtube to content creators who have exited 100k subscribers

Watch Zuch’s latest video ‘Sukari’, Skari is a Swahili word that translates to ‘Sugar’.