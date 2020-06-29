Zimbabwean Amapiano queen Shasha bags HER FIRST BET AWARD

It is a good time to be Sha Sha! The breakout star continues to dominate and has now added 2020 BET Awards winner to her belt. She won the Viewer’s Choice: Best International Artist category at the prestigious awards ceremony, making her the first Zimbabwean artist to do so. She beat Rema from Nigeria, Celeste and Young T & Bugsey from the United Kingdom, and Hatik and Sracy from France. Sha Sha was also congratulated by local politicians like Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Mmusi Maimane and Zimbabwean politician, Nelson Chamisa. When asked about how she feels about the win the talented vocalist said:

“I’m definitely out of words, I am very happy and so humbled. This is a really great moment! It means the world to me and just being nominated put me on a global platform and has opened up more doors for me.”

To celebrate the BET win, Sha Sha has dropped the fan favourite ‘Mutare’ off her EP, Blossom.

“My people have shown me so much love from the day I started this journey. I owe it to them because they believed in me before I believed in myself. Mutare is a song that conveys my gratitude to them. I’m really about flying the Zimbabwean flag high. Mutare to the world!” said the ‘Tender Love’ vocalist.

Sha Sha began her career in Zimbabwe as a young vocalist performing at various music festivals, but things really changed when a cab driver she befriended introduced her to DJ Maphorisa.

“I would do a lot of gigs at night and I had a cab driver and one day he asked me why I was always moving around at night and I told him it’s because I sing. Turns out he also drove DJ Maphorisa now and then so he introduced me to him. I sang for him and he liked my sound,” she said.

Following her introduction to the acclaimed DJ, Sha Sha was featured on hit songs like ‘Nge Thanda Wena’ by Mlindo the Vocalist, ‘Akulaleki’ by Samthing Soweto, ‘We Mama’ by the Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small) and ‘Love You Tonight’ by MFR Souls which have helped cement her name in the music industry. It was her debut single ‘Tender Love’ that catapulted her into stardom and she dominated radio and dancefloors across the country. Not one to be labelled as an Amapiano vocalist only, her debut EP, Blossom is a mix of autobiographical songs and she describes the EP as a labour of love