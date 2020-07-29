Zimbabwe agrees to pay $3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

Written by on July 29, 2020

Author

Kendrick Lebron

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

The IMF’s $4bn loan for South Africa: the pros, cons and potential pitfalls

July 29, 2020

0 0

Tanzania’s Benjamin William Mkapa: a life of achievements and regrets

July 29, 2020

0 0

Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa: the peace maker, true East African and Pan-Africanist

July 29, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Tanzania’s Benjamin William Mkapa: a life of achievements and regrets

Thumbnail
Previous post

Why African countries are reluctant to take up COVID-19 debt relief

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST