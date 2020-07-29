Home
News
African Top 40
Shows
Show Schedule
Podcasts
The Get Up
Morning Mayhem
Lifestyle
Connect Africa
The Wavy Show
Jazz Sessions
Game Time
New Music Alert
Africa Top 40
16 Bars
Utopia
The Plug
Fomo
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact us now!
Tar. TV
gallery
Comics’ Choice Awards
Native Rhythms Showcase
Guest Interviews
SAMA’s First Female Chairperson
The Polo That Was
Siphiwe Mhlambi-Expression 2018
In The Garden
Joburg Pride 2018
Pride that was
MOST Awards
Joburg Pride Month 2019
Toni Braxton at the Dome Concert 2019
Miss South Africa 2019 Farewell
Home
News
African Top 40
Shows
Show Schedule
Podcasts
The Get Up
Morning Mayhem
Lifestyle
Connect Africa
The Wavy Show
Jazz Sessions
Game Time
New Music Alert
Africa Top 40
16 Bars
Utopia
The Plug
Fomo
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact us now!
Tar. TV
gallery
Comics’ Choice Awards
Native Rhythms Showcase
Guest Interviews
SAMA’s First Female Chairperson
The Polo That Was
Siphiwe Mhlambi-Expression 2018
In The Garden
Joburg Pride 2018
Pride that was
MOST Awards
Joburg Pride Month 2019
Toni Braxton at the Dome Concert 2019
Miss South Africa 2019 Farewell
News
Zimbabwe agrees to pay $3.5 billion compensation to white farmers
Written by
Kendrick Lebron
on July 29, 2020
Author
Kendrick Lebron
Author's archive
You may also like
News
0
0
The IMF’s $4bn loan for South Africa: the pros, cons and potential pitfalls
Kendrick Lebron
July 29, 2020
News
0
0
Tanzania’s Benjamin William Mkapa: a life of achievements and regrets
Kendrick Lebron
July 29, 2020
News
0
0
Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa: the peace maker, true East African and Pan-Africanist
Kendrick Lebron
July 29, 2020
Continue reading
Next post
Tanzania’s Benjamin William Mkapa: a life of achievements and regrets
Previous post
Why African countries are reluctant to take up COVID-19 debt relief
Home
African Top 40
Shows
Podcasts
About Us
Tar. TV
gallery
Transafrica Radio
Current track
TITLE
ARTIST
Transafrica Radio