DJ JAIVANE Drops a 32 track album

By Philani Mzila



Ziiki Media and Simnandi Records teams up to release DJ Jaivane’s compilation of 32 track album titled “J1MS”.



Real name Luyanda Ndlovu (29) from Diepkloof in Soweto in Johannesburg, Dj Jaivane much anticipated album will be released on Friday.



They don,t call him “Jaivane for nothing, DJ Jaivane brings musicality and unbridled joy to everything he does. For this one, there is even more of a celebratory and raptors feeling than normal because of his many club appearances after his last release mix titled “Angithi Simnandi” that took groovist all over South Africa by storm.



His impassioned, gravelly toned sermons into the J1MS are cut up and dropped into one of Jaivanes timeless house beats, and the results are exceptional.



His famous hidden instrument gems are as heavy as always, the chords are simple but effective, and the whole thing is sure to become a classic that can always be reached for to make a dance floor erupt. The track “Makukhanye” featuring Young Stunna being the focus track of the album which talks about bringing light and thanking God for the advance blessing to the entire project.



Take your pick of the different versions of sounds and tracks in the album, because they all hit home. The album will be available on all digital platforms on the 21st of January 2022.



Speaking to the Trans Africa Radio the shy Dj Jaivane said that this is an album dedicated to the people who love and enjoy dancing.



“This is the album that I can gladly say that I gave it all I have. Not that I have limited myself in the past but this time around I outdid myself and the sound is matured and every Amapiano or music loving person will be excited about this album I want people to dance for hours when they are listening to it and my name is Jaivane so I want people to dance non-stop. If you are a groovist than this album is for you,” he said.







Considering his meteoric rise to fame, it would be easy to stereotype Jaivane as just another black diamond, a BEE beat magnet out to mine the insatiable upwardly mobile Amapiano sounds that combine deep house music with an upbeat jazzy piano feel.



In 2020 DJ Jaivane established a record label, Simnandi Records. He has invested in it, with the hopes to empower young producers from his community.



DJ Jaivane started deejaying at the age of 16 whilst doing grade 10.



He took a break from the booth to pursue a corporate career for 5 years until his passion couldn’t take the back seat any more.



Dj Jaivane decided to reignite his music career and is now one of the most prominent DJ’s in Soweto.



Jaivane gained traction not just through his DJing skills but his ability to mix commercial and underground house music.



He bagged his first residency at Shlobo’s tavern which gained him a lot of local exposure and respect, Jaivane rapidly became what can best be described as “the people’s choice” when it comes to nightlife party starters, very soon he was sharing the stage with popular deejays around Soweto fast becoming a popular household name.



He has played alongside the best in the game like DJ Christos, DJ Stokie, Vinny Da Vinci, Lulo Café, DJ Fresh, Prince Kaybee, Mo Flava to name a few.



He has also featured on the most prominent radio stations like MetroFM, YFM, 5FM, Lesedi FM, GagasiFM and JoziFM. He was on a 4 months sunset tour with Corona Extra in 2019.



He’s currently a Superdry clothing influencer. DJ Jaivane hosts an annual gig in December called One Man Show (OMS).



The event usually has over 2500 patrons. The attendance increases each year.



Jaivane is determined to be one of the most sought DJ’s of our time. Jaivane has had a lot of time to develop and master the Piano sounds.



Unique mixes of vocals which unearths a progressive Amapiano sound and other smooth and soulful mixes. Is what you’ll find in his mixes.



Amapiano isn’t only dominating dance floors all over the country, it’s taken over everything from the airwaves to township streets.



These days he is always on the line-up at parties in Pretoria, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Johannesburg, and the new sound is sweeping the nation.



For him, it’s all about mood and a deep, hypnotic groove. As a DJ and producer, he has profound plenty of ways to express himself musically.



His unique sounds and perfectly crafted playlist can be adapted for any occasion from corporate events to intimate settings, club events and live concerts. Every month he drops 3 mixtapes namely, XpensiveClections (private school piano), Simnandi (dance floor piano) and The SoulCafe (Soulful House).