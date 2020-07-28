Zawadi Yamungu breaths the 90’s flair in to 60’s music

Songstress, Zawadi YaMungu, who cut her teeth into the music industry as one of the Afrikan Heritage Ensemble member has been hard at work recording her debut album, which is now available on various digital platforms.

The Album is aptly dubbed The HRH Magogo School of Thought as it is inspired by the music sung by the late Princess Magogo during the 60’s through to 70’s and it remained sung and played until her demise in 1985. Zawadi’s album is a way of preserving our heritage, and keeping Amahubo alive.

Zawadi had this to say about this new venture, “I am elated and humbled that my first project is finally here. Having worked as a massage therapist, and a waitress at different restaurants I had never imagined that my talent would be exposed to the people. I am grateful for people like Mbuso Khoza, Nduduzo Makhathini and Ntate Themba Mkhize for helping me realise this dream of mine,”

“Preservation of our heritage is close to my heart, and working on this album taught me a lot. I listened to Princess Magogo’s (Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s mom) music, I learned about her roots and how instrumental she had been in making a space for women to be able to do what they were passionate about, especially through music. HRH Magogo was known for her defiance to conformity, she loved singing. She was a self-taught pianist and also played uGhubu. She was a powerhouse, a woman who would lead regiments of around 500 men. I am just blessed, and really humbled that I am able to bring this music to today’s generations.”

According to Zawadi’s mentor, and founder of the Heritage Ensemble, Mbuso Khoza this is an opportune time to release this album. “There are so many ills among us as a nation, and the world at large. This album is in honour of a great woman who fought for women to belong, and we hope it brings a message of comfort to all women of Mzansi and beyond.”

Khoza further explained that as much as Amahubo are relevant in any era, he and fellow artists and musicians sought ways of making this particular album a lot more socially palatable and relevant. “We have added jazz elements and sounds of the world to the tracks featured in this album. We have also featured a percussionist from Ghana, as well as jazz guitarists and musicians,” says Khoza.

The album was produced by renowned pianist – Nduduzo Makhathini and recorded at a studio owned by Themba Mkhize.

Zawadi was on the Jazz sessions with Mo’Afrika wa Mokgathi this past Sunday with you have missed the conversation listen here .