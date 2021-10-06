YOUNGSTACPT DECLARES HIMSELF LYRICIST OF THE YEAR



By Manna Maurice

An aggrieved YoungstaCPT has lashed at the South African Hip-Hop Awards (SAHHA) and any doubters that question his lyrical prowess on his latest single, Lyricist of the Year.

The track comes after Youngsta was snubbed at the SAHHA last year for the same category, “lyricist of the year” as well as “artist of the decade” at last year’s awards.

Youngsta (real name, Riyadh Roberts) is a decorated South African hip hop living legend with over 10 years in the game. Youngsta is well known for solid wordplay, verses that always end up on “verses of the year” lists, and being an unapologetic representative of his hometown and culture.

The lyricist of the year is one of the most prestigious awards an MC can win, it’s a title that Youngsta has held himself in the past, A-Reece however, would win the award at the SAHHA this year. This promoted barbershop discussions on Twitter late last December where Youngsta replied to a user that had asked on a poll who the lyricist of the year was by saying “Me… I’m the lyricist of the year”.



In the single, Youngsta fires shots at the SAHHA and fellow emcees, declaring himself to be the best lyricist in the game despite the award snub. Youngsta also boosts his rise to success through independent means and touches on various social topics regarding South Africa as Youngsta is often unafraid of doing. In the single and accompanying video, Youngsta gives the listener the feeling that he has a chip on his shoulder, a need to remind audiences of what he built his name on.

This is evident with the instrumental, the famous “eat his children” Mike Tyson snippet at the beginning and the boxing intense preparation in the music video. Youngsta seemed determined to back his claims with this single, the question remains, however, despite the decent single does the CPT have a valid claim? Was he wrongly denied the lyricist of the year award?

Images taken from: @youngstacpt