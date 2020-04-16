Young South African Artists unite to appreciate health care professionals and essential workers in song “The Ultimate South African Song Medley”

Young South African artists have joined together, in their individual homes and via technology during #LockDown to record The Ultimate South African Song Medley, as a “THANK YOU” to all the healthcare professionals and other essential workers who are putting their lives at risk on a daily basis in order for the rest of us to #BeSafe and to be able to #StayHome.

Adcock Ingram OTC’s Sponsors of Brave Campaign in association with Stageworx Performing Arts School, released a video of The Ultimate South African Song Medley to not only thank our “heroes who don’t wear capes”, but to uplift the nation through local music.

To quote one of the greatest heroes, Nelson Mandela, “Music is a great blessing. It has the power to elevate and liberate us. It sets people free to dream. It can unite us to sing with one voice.

Such is the value of music.”

The Ultimate South African Song Medley integrates 28 of the most instantly recognizable classic South African songs from music icons across diverse genres from the last 50 years, woven into a seamless tapestry by Music Arranger, Maestro Extraordinaire, Bryan Schimmel, and performed by 50 students and alumni from Stageworx Performing Arts School in Johannesburg.

Music from Brenda Fassie to Kurt Darren, Mandoza to PJ Powers, Yvonne Chaka Chaka to The Parlotones, Miriam Makheba to Four Jacks and a Jill, Sonja Herholdt to Mafikozolo to name but a few – are all included to showcase the rich musical culture of South Africa.

“It’s very nostalgic. It gives people that “oh-wow-I-forgot-about-that-song” feeling. It introduces the youth of today to the wealth and heritage of great South African music that was produced long before they were even born. The result is a multi-cultural and cross-generational musical celebration.” Says Schimmel of the Medley

Gemma Marinus, Director of Stageworx Performing Arts School, explains the procedure of putting this video together; “The brief was sent out to +/- 160 of our students (current and alumni) including some students that have already made a name for themselves in the Arts industry such as John Tsenoli, Phil Higgins, Yahto Kraft and Marianthe Panas.”

Gemma concludes; “It is incredible how music and the arts is a complete leveller – it doesn’t matter if our students are from affluent or underprivileged backgrounds, when they walk into class no-one is better than the next and everyone is there for their passion. The Ultimate South African Song Medley has been a performance piece that is much loved by our Stageworx students. One thing is for sure, we will be keeping our students busy during the lockdown with already planned online classes, workshops and more exciting projects – music and the arts is the one thing that will help every South African emotionally through these challenging times ahead, and it should never be underestimated. “