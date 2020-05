Sharing a fresh piece of the pie, Yinoluu adds ‘(In)B/W’ featuring AYLØ & AY to the list of tracks leading up to his project’s full release.

While he was working on this brand new project, a good chunk of his music got lost. Fortunately, there were a couple of gems left over which inspired his upcoming EP, ‘Lost Files’ which drops on the 15th of May.

Listen Here