Yemi Alade – Woman Of Steel





One of the most successful artists from Africa—Yemi Alade has released her fourth studio album WOMAN OF STEEL and new single Swahili version of “Poverty” in East Africa earlier this year. The album garnered over 1 million streams on Spotify in one week of its release. WOMAN OF STEEL is a huge achievement for the award-winning “Mama Africa”. The critically acclaimed album follows her previous successful albums: King of Queens (2014), Mama Africa (2016) and Black Magic (2017). She embodies strength and flaunts panache characteristics on this vigorous 13-track WOMAN OF STEEL album, released through her label Effyzzie Music Group.

POVERTY (Swahili version) on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRpJLW8dDdw

Yemi also makes her official debut as an actress in the short film for HOME; a single lifted off the album. The emotive film captures the essence of finding strength, self-love and being your own hero in tough times; boasting stellar performances from the cast and powerful screenplay. Directed by Clarence A. Peters, the film stars Nollywood icon Clarion Chukwura alongside talented heartthrob Frankincense Eche Ben.







HOME (FILM) on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_39YA0lbs1A





HOME (MUSIC VIDEO) on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxB30v445_8

Fearlessly weaving through genres on the album, Yemi exhibits amazing vocal power, emotional precision and smooth transitions between songs in the album. She experiments with a Latino vibe on “Give Dem” while Afrobeat numbers like “Vibe”, “Nobody” and highlife gems like “Yeba”, the provocative Duncan Mighty duet “Shake” give the album that unapologetic African tone. “Steel” boasts a modern remake of Angélique Kidjo’s classic “Wombo Lombo” christened “Shekere”, with the iconic multiple Grammy Award winner.

On the emotive ballad “Lai Lai”, she professes unconditional love for her lover—a theme which is also prevalent in the other tracks on the album, “Night & Day”, “Home” and “Nobody”. She dives deep into the African-highlife with Nollywood mega-star Funke Akindele on “Poverty” which includes a Swahili version on the album. She also serenades us with the soothing R&B number “Remind You”, and delves into a reggae vibe while exposing the criminal activities of African Politicians on “CIA”.

Lots of congratulations to Yemi Alade and let the good times roll!

FOR MORE: “WOMAN OF STEEL” by YEMI ALADE

CONNECT WITH YEMI ALADE:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/yemia ladee ( @yemialadee )

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Kin gYemiAlade

Google Plus: www.gplusid.com/ YemiAlade

Website: www.yemialadeworld.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ yemialade

Periscope: www.periscope.tv/ yemialade

SnapChat: kingyemialade