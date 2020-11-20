Yemi Alade counts down to her big release in style
Written by Qello Mapanya on November 20, 2020
Nigerian Afropop sensation Yemi Alade launched her eagerly awaited album with fifth studio album ‘Empress’ with a PJ party listening session live on her instagram and an official dance video for her recent single ‘I Choose You’ featuring a French singer Dadju.Yemi Alade’s ‘Empress’ album has officially graced all digital platforms today and its pack 15 tracks housing power payers like Patoranking and Rudeboy .
British singer Estelle , Ivory Coast’s R&B and hip hop, singer songwriter Vegedream and South Africa’s Mzansi Youth Choir.
Steam: Empress here
This are previously released off the album singles ‘Boyz’ and ‘True Love’