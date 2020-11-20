Yemi Alade counts down to her big release in style

Nigerian Afropop sensation Yemi Alade launched her eagerly awaited album with fifth studio album ‘Empress’ with a PJ party listening session live on her instagram and an official dance video for her recent single ‘I Choose You’ featuring a French singer Dadju.Yemi Alade’s ‘Empress’ album has officially graced all digital platforms today and its pack 15 tracks housing power payers like Patoranking and Rudeboy .

British singer Estelle , Ivory Coast’s R&B and hip hop, singer songwriter Vegedream and South Africa’s Mzansi Youth Choir.

Steam: Empress here

This are previously released off the album singles ‘Boyz’ and ‘True Love’