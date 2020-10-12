YANGA CHIEF TO CELEBRATE HIS BIRTHDAY WITH NEW SINGLE BBAF

Award winning Rapper, Yanga Chief is getting ready to do it again with new song BBAF and reveals he is gearing up to release his eagerly awaited album, Pop Star.

Celebrating his birthday on 17 October, Yanga Chief is making a banging follow up to his SAMA winning BAPS – an acronym for Becoming A Pop Star – with an ode to baddies in the new single BBAF.

Keeping in line with the classic movie references in his songs, BBAF combines the perfect dialogue sample with a simple, bounce beat that sees the rapper easily body the beat with a lazy but to the punch flow. Effortlessly displaying his skill to rap, Yanga Chief brings to life pop culture references with big bold statements and reaffirms himself as South Africa’s rap version of Vusi Mahlasela.

The song details how he lives for the baddest girls in the game. Finishing with a catchy hook, the single suggests the type of girl he kicks it with – one that directly emulates the level of baddest as seen with rapper and TV personality, Boity.

Taking to social media, Yanga Chief announced the new single BBAF would drop a day before his birthday on Friday, 16 October; and also revealed that the highly anticipated album – Pop Star would drop on 27 November!

Clearly gearing up for a bad summer, Yanga Chief is one to watch as more news and announcements from the rapper are expected in the days and weeks to follow.

BBAF and Pop Star album pre-order is out this coming Friday in time for Yanga Chief’s birthday!