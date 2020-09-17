Wizkid sets the tone with “smile” video ahead of his Album release

Written by on September 28, 2020

 

Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid has trigger even more anticipation for his up coming album with the official music video of his hit single ‘smile’  featuring Grammy Award-winning American singer, H.E.R . The singer shocked fans with the firth appearance of  his three sons Boluwatife, Ayo and Zion in a music video resulting in to a flood of eulogies.

The eagerly awaited album ‘Made In Lagos’ is due for a release on the 15 October.

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

The 1918 flu pandemic to remember

September 17, 2020

0 0

Google aims to run on carbon-free energy by 2030

September 15, 2020

0 0

South African choreographer Courtnaé Paul makes the cut in the Top 64 B-Girls globally

September 15, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

MOONCHILD SANELLY RELEASES NEW EP “Nüdes” 

Thumbnail
Previous post

Zuchu Ft Diamond Platinumz – Cheche official video

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST