Wizkid sets the tone with “smile” video ahead of his Album release
Written by Qello Mapanya on September 28, 2020
Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid has trigger even more anticipation for his up coming album with the official music video of his hit single ‘smile’ featuring Grammy Award-winning American singer, H.E.R . The singer shocked fans with the firth appearance of his three sons Boluwatife, Ayo and Zion in a music video resulting in to a flood of eulogies.
The eagerly awaited album ‘Made In Lagos’ is due for a release on the 15 October.