Will COVID-19 SPIKE DIVORCE RATES ?

By Paula Quinsee

A recent report from China shows that since COVID-19 hit their shores, they have seen a marked increase in divorce rates amongst couples.

Quinsee says “This is quite understandable as couples are being forced to spend time together due to being confined to their homes during the COVID-19 ‘lockdown. It’s not that dissimilar to what we see in Jan/Feb of each year when couples come back from their annual December holidays.”

“However, this is going to test many relationships (and families) over the next few weeks (possibly months) with couples being forced to work from home together and the added complexity of childcare as schools are forced to shut, not to mention everyday routines being disrupted” states Quinsee

The two biggest stresses that employees take to work with them is relationship/family and financial stress. Going to work every day allows couples to put some space between them to reflect, think, breathe and potentially cope with (or avoid) what is going on at home.

Uncertain times like this causes a lot of anxiety and stress, and when there is the added fear of disease, especially if one partner is already sickly, financial uncertainty from potential job losses and salary cuts, it can be a huge source of conflict in a relationship.

In times of conflict, individuals can turn to negative coping mechanisms such substance abuse (alcohol, painkillers, medication, drugs), addictions (e.g. porn, gambling, social media) and more which in some extreme cases can even trigger domestic violence.

In a relationship where partners are committed, they may well be able to work through the disagreements that being in quarantine will unavoidably bring, it may perhaps even strengthen their relationship. Others may not be so lucky.

So what are some of the tips couples can take to safeguard their relationship during the COVID-19 period?