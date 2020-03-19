Will COVID-19 SPIKE DIVORCE RATES ?
Written by Qello Mapanya on March 19, 2020
By Paula Quinsee
A recent report from China shows that since COVID-19 hit their shores, they have seen a marked increase in divorce rates amongst couples.
Quinsee says “This is quite understandable as couples are being forced to spend time together due to being confined to their homes during the COVID-19 ‘lockdown. It’s not that dissimilar to what we see in Jan/Feb of each year when couples come back from their annual December holidays.”
“However, this is going to test many relationships (and families) over the next few weeks (possibly months) with couples being forced to work from home together and the added complexity of childcare as schools are forced to shut, not to mention everyday routines being disrupted” states Quinsee
The two biggest stresses that employees take to work with them is relationship/family and financial stress. Going to work every day allows couples to put some space between them to reflect, think, breathe and potentially cope with (or avoid) what is going on at home.
Uncertain times like this causes a lot of anxiety and stress, and when there is the added fear of disease, especially if one partner is already sickly, financial uncertainty from potential job losses and salary cuts, it can be a huge source of conflict in a relationship.
In times of conflict, individuals can turn to negative coping mechanisms such substance abuse (alcohol, painkillers, medication, drugs), addictions (e.g. porn, gambling, social media) and more which in some extreme cases can even trigger domestic violence.
In a relationship where partners are committed, they may well be able to work through the disagreements that being in quarantine will unavoidably bring, it may perhaps even strengthen their relationship. Others may not be so lucky.
So what are some of the tips couples can take to safeguard their relationship during the COVID-19 period?
- Understand that being in each other’s spaces (and faces) is going to cause disagreements or arguments – expect it and agree on how you will manage them (e.g no abuse, swearing at each other, allow time to cool off etc).
- Try and maintain as normal daily routine as possible if you are forced to work from home – stick to the same wake-up time, time you get to your desk, leave work, breaks etc)
- Take turns entertaining the kids if both parents are working at home giving each other time to focus on work deliverables.
- If you’re a single parent, try schedule activities for the kids to keep them busy so you can work – there are lots of online resources available to keep toddlers busy as well as older age groups.
- Take time out by taking small breaks – if you are able to, go for a walk, sit in the garden, meditate or exercise to avoid feeling cooped up indoors.
- Set up a specific work area for yourself at home if you don’t have the luxury of having a home office or study.
- Get to grips with new technology such as Skype, Zoom, GoToMeeting if need.
- Communication is key for couples – draw up a schedule of how you will manage household chores, kids and work responsibilities over the next few weeks to minimise frustrations and resentment from building up.
- Speak up if you are feeling anxious, stress or frustrated – make use of online coaching and counselling services or your employee wellness