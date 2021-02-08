Why the African Union’s decision on a top post is being seen as a litmus test

The 34th summit of the African Union (AU) which is currently underway has a particularly significant job to do: it will be electing six commissioners to the AU’s secretariat, which is a vital cog in the organisation. The AU Commission works with various organs of the union to promote and advance its objectives. It reports to the executive council, which develops policy and oversees implementation of the decisions of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The election of the six commissioners will signal two things about the union. The first is how serious the AU is about putting in place a strong team to drive institutional reforms. The second is how strong its commitment is to implementing gender parity.

As part of the appointment process the AU will also be deciding on the chair and deputy chair positions. Since the incumbent chair, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat is the only candidate for the position, attention is on who becomes the deputy. It’s an important role – effectively the commission’s chief operating officer.

The appointment is also piquing interest because of the commitment by African leaders to push for gender equality and parity. Parity was achieved in the current commission, although men occupy the two top positions. Five out of the eight nominees to the position in this round are women.

The deputy chair is responsible for the implementation and management of reform at the organisation. This is a massive and ongoing project. The current AU’s reform journey began in July 2016 when the assembly appointed Rwandan president Paul Kagame to do a study on its institutional reform. The assessment by the panel led by Kagame was unequivicol; the union was not fit for purpose.

A number of reforms were approved and significant progress has been made in implementing these, in particular administrative reforms. But there is still a significant amount of work to be done to overcome the dysfunctionalities identified in the Kagame-led review.

The new commission will need political dexterity, competence and experience to manage the complexities of the reform processes. This is because reform is an ongoing process. So, the new commission will have to continually work to ensure that the primary objectives of the reform are met.