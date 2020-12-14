WHO says almost 1 billion vaccine doses secured for low- and middle-income countries

Dec 14 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization said on Friday nearly 1 billion doses of leading vaccine candidates had been secured as part of the COVAX programme to provide vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a Geneva news conference on Friday that 189 countries were participating in the programme.

 

