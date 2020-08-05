WHAT’S GOOD and REVOLT TV LAUNCHs NEW hip hop SERIES “WHAT’S GOOD AFRICA”

What’s Good Networks and REVOLT TV—the leading voice of Hip Hop culture owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs have launched What’s Good Africa, an arts and entertainment magazine show that will highlight diverse creative talent while exploring all aspects of Hip Hop culture in Africa. The brand new TV series is part of a content partnership between What’s Good Networks and its sister company East Africa’s award-winning content studio What’s Good Studios based in Nairobi, and REVOLT TV.

The show is slated to air on REVOLT TV (Check local listings via https://revolt.tv/listings) alongside NTV Kenya and NTV Uganda, starting mid-August.

The Making of What’s Good Africa: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8YlxDYsunU&feature=youtu.be

Speaking of the new partnership, CEO of What’s Good Networks and co-founder of What’s Good Studios, Tilo Ponder says, “As day one fans of REVOLT TV, we’re delighted to be partnering with them to launch What’s Good Africa, celebrating Africa’s powerhouse creative talent and sharing their stories with the world. This proves yet again that Hip Hop is truly a global phenomenon by connecting diverse cultures and young audiences everywhere. This series has been in discussion with Revolt TV since early 2019 and we are pleased to finally see the fruits of our collective efforts.”

What’s Good Africa’s first season is a half hour show themed the Kenya Edition. This first season will be hosted by top Kenyan media personalities: Remmy Majala and Nick Ndeda. Remmy is a highly-regarded entertainment and news journalist, best known for hosting and producing K24’s popular entertainment program “Arena”, which featured Africa’s hottest talent and entertainment stories while Nick is a well-known TV and radio presenter (KISS FM), and an award-winning thespian, playwright, director and producer.

“We’re very excited to partner with What’s Good Networks and What’s Good Studios to spotlight the vibrant Hip Hop scene in Africa, which is full of the young, innovative artists, influencers, and entrepreneurs REVOLT has been championing since our launch,” says Vice President of Programming at REVOLT Jonathyn Pankratz, adding, “Hip Hop is a global culture that truly transcends borders.”

At the same time, What’s Good Networks have entered into a content partnership with NTV in Kenya and Uganda (Nation Media Group (NMG) – the largest media house in East & Central Africa flagship broadcasting stations), to showcase What’s Good Africa in East Africa. The two entities will also collaborate on other programs for TV and podcasts. “We are delighted with the partnership with What’s Good Networks which reinforces NMG’s objective of creating and delivering high quality content around the continent. NTV has enjoyed many collaborations with some of Kenya’s best content creators and we look forward to being a part of showcasing some of Kenya’s most amazing creative talents to the world,” says Head of Broadcasting at NTV Monicah Ndung’u.

As the first Kenyan entertainment show to air on a mainstream global platform, the CEO of Kenya Film Commission says, “I am truly elated to be associated with What’s Good Networks and REVOLT TV in the launch of What’s Good Africa. Kenya Film Commission embraces art and entertainment and works to promote this industry as a means of wealth and job creation. The celebration of the diverse Kenyan talent featured on this show for a worldwide audience is a clear indication that Kenya is indeed the preferred filming destination”.

What’s Good Africa aims to celebrate unique talent both in front of and behind the camera, with director, producer and crew staffed by Africa’s leading media professionals. With a mission of spotlighting and documenting Africa’s ever-sprawling talent, artists and cultural catalysts; What’s Good Networks already have their eyes on producing upcoming seasons in other African countries.

Produced in Nairobi, the Executive Producer and Director of Operations for What’s Good Studios, Josephat Keya says, “We feel it is vital for Africans to tell our own stories and this series allowed us the opportunity to put Kenya’s vibrant and unique storytellers front and center so they can be recognized and celebrated the world over.”