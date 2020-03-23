WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED FROM UNIVERSAL MUSIC’S LOCAL URBAN Q1 RECAP

PRINCE KAYBEE’S YEAR IS OFF TO ANOTHER GREAT START!

Prince Kaybee squashed his beef with Shimza and together with Black Motion and Ami Faku blessed us with Uwrongo! It is as beautiful as you can imagine and it is climbing the radio charts. Forget the twars, the man can at least hold his own, he

reached 1 MILLION views on YouTube for this very said song! Gugulethu ft Indlovukazi, Supta & Afro Brotherz as FAVOURITE SONG OF THE YEAR

KHANYI MBAU THE SEDUCTRESS

You may lose your children’s school fees or even your land because The Queen of Bling’s seduction game is unrivalled! You should know by now that Khanyi Mbau made a musical comeback and we are here for it! Signed to UMGSA, we are pleased to let you know that her music video for her first single is currently at 201,476 views! Deemed sexy, raunchy, just what you need to get in the mood! The Queen of Bling is just getting started and we cannot wait to show you what she has up her sleeve!

A BEARDED INTELLECTUAL WITH THE KEYS!

Our bearded, intellectual and spiritual international Pianist and Composer, Nduduzo Makhathini has also joined the fray with two new singles Beneath the Earth featuring his friend and long time collaborator Msaki as well as one titled Indawu. The singles are from his forthcoming album MODES OF COMMUNICATION: LETTERS FROM THE UNDERWORLDS. Look out for his full length album on April 3rd, through Blue Note Records (the brother is international!!)

SIMPHIWE RETURNS AFTER 5 YEARS!

Award-winning Singer/Songwriter Simphiwe Dana releases her first single Usikhonzile off her forthcoming album Bamako – the first release in five years! As you would expect, her vocals are on fire, the songwriting is like no other and she brings a banging body and fresh look! This Simphiwe is still READY but she has sure grown and evolved from the young girl you first met with Zandisile.You do want the scoop on who Usikhonzile is about…we aren’t telling though! Today, Simphiwe releases her second track from Bamako titled Uzokhala.

LADY ZAMAR DROPS NOT ONE BUT TWO SIZZLING VIDEOS FOR MONARCH!

King Zamar stays undefeated, be it with her sultry, soothing vocals on a house beat or her fashion choices! The girl has blessed us with two beautiful music videos from her album Monarch: Our Process and recently, More and More.

You sing along to her songs, dance your life away too, she is the king after all!

https://ladyzamar.lnk.to/MONARCH

KINGS OF MONATE BRING IT ON UNTIL UNTIL!

KOTW CELEBRATE 10 YEARS AS A DUO!

Okokoko – for the non-Xhosa folks, loosely translated it means until… is a brand new banger from the Kings of the Weekend featuring Unathi – whom we hope managed to finally know who Noxolo is, and of course, the legend himself Thebe is in the mix. The single has garnered its own TikTok challenge with fans posting their slick dance moves. This sounds a lot like a community project – Kings, a queen and a legend, it doesn’t get any better than that! They’re also celebrating 10 years as KOTW!

Download, stream and watch Okokoko today!

AMAPIANO RAKING IN THE STREAMS!

Iyebooo! The most used word in South Africa after SBWL! Ama Uber by Semi Tee, Miano and Kammu Dee has sold platinum, not once, not twice but FIVE TIMES ! Must be nice to have your first single achieve such numbers! A crossover song that has enjoyed massive airplay and popular in social gatherings. Even AKA incorporates the song in his killer sets! Now, in time for the shutdown, the AmaPiano hitmakers drop their new single GABADIYA!

ROMANCE IS NOT FOR LOSERS! POWER IN THE VOICE!

Semito released his brand new album, NDIZOZISOLA. This powerful vocalist from Botshabelo in the Free State has the vocal prowess and range to raise roofs and shake mountains.

We continue with some romantic vibes as Musa featuring Ntsika and TshegoAMG with Wozala…it made our Valentine’s day

less lonely.

There is one person you all deserve to know and her name is Thembeka! She is the lady who gave us Khalazome.

Her second single Stimela is a work of art. Not only is she bubbly and sassy, she has pipes for centuries. The lady can sing.

FAMILY TREE ROOTED IN MAKING TIMELESS GOOD MUSIC!

Family Tree keeps growing…coming with the hits! Cassper Nyovest came through with Good For That, you already know, the music is getting better and better and the videos are of international standard, Abuti Fill Up doesn’t mess around. He’s been teasing socials with another new single… AMADEMONI!

Nadia Nakai also released the stunning visuals for More Drugs and we got to see another side to Bragga! She has the bars, the sex appeal but this time she was determined to tell a story and we bought it! Soon after, she drops 40 Bars! The song was featured in a number of key playlists across digital partners, make sure you’re listening!

EAST AFRICAN FLAVOUR Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz released his very sexy, upbeat, afrobeat, all too nice single Jeje! You want to do a Kizomba class with that song! The song has been getting a lot of love with the likes of Swizz Beatz and Iza reposting and playing on their social media platforms.

Ending this first edition on a high note…Universal announced their new East African signing Sauti Sol!

Like most South African men, Sauti Sol like singing about women, yes they released Suzanna off their soon to be released album Midnight Train. They represent East Africa well, not because they are dark and beautiful, their work is astounding.

You can also hear them on the new single from our very own African Netflix original series, Queen Sono as they join forces with Sho Madjozi and Black Motion.