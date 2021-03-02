What really happened to the Italian Ambassador who was killed in the eastern DR Congo?

By Idriss Biya Kouyateh, TransAfrica

The Italian Ambassador to the DRC was killed in the latest attack in the eastern RC Congo on Monday 22 February ,2021.

Luca Attenasio, his police guard, and his drive Moustapha Mulambu were all killed in an ambush convoy in between Kilimanyoka and Kanyamahoro, Goma eastern DR Congo.

The Italian Ambassador was injured in the attack and was reached to a local hospital where he died due to his injuries.

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has recently blamed a Rwandan Hutu rebel group for the attack that killed the Italian Ambassador to the Congo.

The Army and other right groups are warning of the increasing threat from rebel groups in the area.

Since 1997, the eastern part of the DR Congo has been very unstable and unsafe. The United Nations’ agency of refugee reported last year more than 2000 people were killed, adding to the thousands of victims that have been killed over the years.

Why for so many years are the government and the United Nations peacekeeping troops unable to restore peace and serenity in the area?