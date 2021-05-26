Western Cape Department Endorses Motswako Night

In celebration of the South African diversity of cultures and music, the Free State born Hip-Hop artist, Letsopa La Rucca, in partnership with Lifestyle Explore bring you “Motswako Night” to light up the streets of Wooodstock in Capetown. The event received a nod from the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports in support of the performing arts which have taken a strain amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motswako/Motsoako is a Tswana/Sotho word meaning mixture. This word has been popularized by the Southern African Hip-Hop style that introduced mixing one’s mother tongue in Hip-Hop/rap lyrics which led to the birth of a new sound in South Africa and Botswana.” – explained Letsopa La Rucca when touching on the concept and inspiration behind the event.

In support of local small businesses, there will be a variety of stalls selling food, drinks and other goods while for entertainment, live performances by Letsopa La Rucca alongside Last Sunday Sessions live band, King Stabber and G Major O are to be expected.

Tickets are now available at Quicket for only R60 and will be going for R80 at the entrance on the day.

It is is important to highlight that COVID-19 precautions will be taken. No mask, no entry! Remember to have your mask on.” he cautioned.

 

 

 

 

Heavily inspired by his uncle’s playlist which ranged from RnB and Kwaito music, Letsopa La Rucca took a liking to Kwaito music and the emergent Hip-Hop genreThis led to the foundational pursuit of his career during his high school years. He has since released multiple musical works and of recent, he released a single titled “DWYL” (Do What You Love) in collaboration with another local producer, Mzwakhe Hlatshwayo also known as TKO.

