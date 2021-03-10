Well-Loved Lesotho Recording Star Khotso Releases New Single “Tiisetsa”

Tiisetsa is the exciting new single by Khotso, one of Lesotho’s most popular recording artists. Locally releasing to radio end-February 2021, it’s a feel-good song performed in Sesotho and English. Khotso’s background includes being a part of the South African Studio Team of the live action Lion King movie soundtrack, led by the iconic Lebo M. The soundtrack features many well-known international artists such as Beyonce, Pharrell, and Elton John.

Khotso explains the inspiration for the single:

I was working in a job I hated and was miserable in, while having dreams of making a full time career out of my music. What I was doing seemed so far removed from what I wanted to do in life, that I used to ask myself: am I ever going to get where I want to be? The song is about persevering in the face of difficult circumstances, such as those we all face the world over with COVID-19. It is very easy to get discouraged. The song title is “Tiisetsa”, which is a Sesotho word meaning “Hold on” or “persevere”. The lyrics encourage one to have a vision, and push relentlessly towards your goal in life, regardless of the difficult circumstances which you may face along the way, and the discouragement you might feel from stumbling and making mistakes in your journey.

Watch “Tiisetsa” here:

More about Khotso:

I’m originally from Lesotho but was born in Brussels, Belgium. My parents moved to The US when I was 1 year old, and I grew up and attended school there. After that I moved to the UK, where I completed “A” Levels and then went to University to do Economics and Economic History. Though we lived abroad, we would always visit Lesotho regularly and I came to view Lesotho as home. I have been based full time in Lesotho since 2004.

I always had a deep love for music, and after completing my Degree, I decided to pursue it full time, as a Producer, Songwriter, and Artist. Though there have been difficult times along the way, I have never looked back with regret at the choice I made.

Previous singles he has released?

I released two singles which were well received in the early 2000’s, Matswale and Now or Never. Both of them were remakes of songs by artists I admire very much, Sankomota and Caiphus Semenya. From there I have mainly focused on songwriting and production. I have written several songs for Tsepo Tshola, “The Village Pope”, and was a producer on his CD entitled “A New Dawn”. I have also worked extensively with Lebo M, professionally known as the Voice and Spirit of The Lion King, as well as written music for Bhudaza Mapefane

Khotso’s musical inspirations:

In the Southern African region, Sankomota has been my biggest influence, and Frank Leepa one of my favorite songwriters. Others I would place in this category of my idols are Tsepo Tshola . Lebo M , Stimela , and Hugh Masekela . All of these people have greatly influenced me. I also love people like Joe Nina , the Jaziel Brothers, Mojalefa Thebe and the lat e Robbie Malinga .

has been my biggest influence, and one of my favorite songwriters. Others I would place in this category of my idols are . , , and . All of these people have greatly influenced me. I also love people like Joe , the and the lat . Internationally: Michael Jackson, from songwriting, performing, producing, etc. I would say he is my biggest influence. Babyface, from a songwriting and production perspective, as well as being a singer as well. As Producers, Quincy Jones, Teddy Riley, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis – all of them, including Babyface, developed their own unique sound and style which has stood the test of time

Who worked with Khotso on Tiisetsa?

I worked with Mantai Murry on the lyrics for the song and Katleho “Turf” Mohasoa plays guitar on the song. Otherwise I produced it myself, played all other instruments, and sang lead and background vocals with Tholoana Mosisili. I recorded it in Lesotho in my studio, KRT Studios.