watch Thandi Ntuli's pacifying performance at Jazzwerkstatt Festival

Written by on April 14, 2020

In February 2019, Thandi Ntuli was invited to headline at an artist-curated, artist-led jazz festival in the capital city of Switzerland, namely Jazzwerkstatt Bern.

This soothing video of New Way “Live at Jazzwerkstatt”  shot and edited by Anna Zimmermann and Lisa Zimmermann at the festival.

The album is now available for streaming on all digital platform

Keep a lookout on all social platforms for online performances that will be arranged from home. 

 

