warner music productions South Africa finally releases ‘Yanos VOl. 1,’

Today, Warner Music South Africa with Miza Productions, are excited to declare the release of their debut Amapiano project titled- ‘Miza Productions presents ‘Yanos Vol.1’, which will be available on all legal digital music sales platforms from today Friday, 19th June, 2020. This new album contains 11 hot new songs for the year 2020!

Some of the featured hit songs include hits by DJ Miza, DJ Lavisto & Drama Drizzy, Drake Omnyama, Entity Musiq & DJ Stakev who are part of the pioneers of this genre, to name but a few. Get it here!

Miza Productions Presents Yanos Vol.1 Track List