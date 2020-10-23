Walk on Beloved Queers!

By Roy Gluckman

Johannesburg, Friday, 23 October 2020 – Over the years of working as a diversity and inclusion specialist, I have come to realise one thing about humans and society: we have absolutely no idea how complex we are, how complex society is and how the things that govern us, that shape us and that which motivates us are 99% invisible, emotional and sub-conscious. We like to think that we are in control of our decision making, but we are deeply programmed by society; programming that either affirms or rejects our identity, that rewards and punishes ‘good’ and ‘bad’ ways of being. This coding of who is ‘valuable’ and who isn’t, of who is righteous and who are sinners, of who is safe and who isn’t is all around us and, whether we like to admit it or not, affects how we see ourselves and those around us.

Self-acceptance is an under-critiqued and overused term. We think that one ‘chooses’ to accept oneself; that it is as easy as looking in the mirror and saying, “I accept you” and all your insecurities melt away. Like switching on the ‘self-acceptance’ switch. Self-acceptance being a choice is the privilege of those who have their identity consistently and positively validated in everyday societal happenings. Seeing their identities reflected in media, in art, in those who succeed and achieve, in business leadership, in community leaders, in churches and so on. To see others like you shine, to see others like you represented in the media, to see others like you praised signals a sub-conscious message of possibility; of being enough. This constant validation of identity creates an environment where one never really needs to build their own internal sense of self-acceptance, because their identity is constantly validated externally.

When Phat Joe’s show, Cheeky Palate, airs and the old trope of ‘homosexuality is a sin’ emerges, it is not CNN breaking news to the LGBTIQ+ community. We get it. Our identity has never been externally validated, nor accepted. Our identities are rejected, questioned, challenged. We exist in a deeply racist, sexist and homophobic world that constantly signals to young and old LGBTIQ+ persons that their identity is invalid. Imagine the work one needs to do to ‘accept oneself’ when society, at every turn, reminds you that your identity is not worthy, is sinful, is sick, is “unAfrican”?! It is immense, but it is also beautiful. For in the darkness of rejection, of under-representation, of the threat of violence and fear, LGBTIQ+ persons are called to embark on a journey of true self-acceptance; the acceptance of self in spite of constant rejection. To love oneself when everything around you encourages you to hate yourself is the most perilous and rewarding journey a person can make.

But this journey takes its toll on our communities. High rates of mental illness, depression, anxiety and suicide within the LGBTIQ+ community is not evidence of why these identities are inherently bad, no. Instead, they are indictments on a society, and TV shows that continue to signal to LGBTIQ+ persons that we are not worthy of acceptance in our ‘current’ form; that we are not enough; that we are broken; that we are sinful.

So, walk on beloved queers! We are brave. We are beautiful. We are Pride.