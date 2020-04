All vibes.

In 2019, the Red Bull Amaphiko Festival hit Durban at the KZN Music House. This programme hosted over 10 local musicians who came together in a songwriters camp and birthed the ‘Red Bull Dubane Connect‘.

The 5-tracked EP showcases the province’s crop of young talents such as Garde, Nipho Hurd, Robin Thirdfloor and Mnqobi Yazo amongst others.

Listen Here