Urban Deep lets loose His Anaconda

Adding more to a week of circulating controversial witchcraft stories, Urban Deep throws his own snake in to the mix with a new single titled Anaconda featuring Blaklez and Mbewukazi.

The South African born producer well known in house circles for blazing up an amazing sound following hits like Baby are you coming, certainly Anaconda is another banger,

The surprise single has vocals from Blaklez who has dabbled with house music perfectly in 2020, most notably a feature on Soweto’s Finest Njalo Njalo and his own 2 track EP titled Ska Rasa wa e Senya produced by Junior Taurus. He then drops a signature verse straight from pitori with a Suave flow.

Mbewukazi lays out comes with some smooth vocals that will have any house music fan singing along. Laklez and Mbewukazi blend in smoothly while warning about the dangers of ‘amaAnaconda’