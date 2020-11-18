Urban Deep lets loose His Anaconda

November 17, 2020

Adding more to a  week  of circulating  controversial witchcraft stories,  Urban Deep throws  his own snake in to the mix with a new single titled Anaconda featuring  Blaklez and Mbewukazi.

The South African born producer well known in house circles for blazing up  an amazing sound following  hits like Baby are you coming,  certainly Anaconda is another banger,

The surprise single has vocals from Blaklez who has dabbled with house music perfectly in 2020, most notably a feature on Soweto’s Finest Njalo Njalo and his own 2 track EP titled Ska Rasa wa e Senya produced by Junior Taurus. He then drops a signature verse straight from pitori with a Suave flow.

Mbewukazi lays out comes with some smooth vocals that will have any house music fan singing along. Laklez and Mbewukazi blend in smoothly while warning about the dangers of ‘amaAnaconda’

