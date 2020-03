Elijah (Mamoudou Athie) must find a way to balance his dream of becoming a master sommelier with his father’s expectations for him to carry on the family’s popular Memphis barbeque joint.

Starring Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash.

Written and Directed by Prentice Penny.

Only on Netflix, March 27.

