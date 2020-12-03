Unathi Nkayi treat Mzasi to a cosy festive Tv special on 1Magic

South Africa’s Beloved media personality and Idols SA judge, Unathi Nkayi, returns to television this Saturday, to host a not-to-be-missed, three-part, festive season TV special, Festive Get-together in The Life Artois.

The show, presented by Stella Artois, premieres on Saturday the 5th December at 15h30 on 1Magic, DStv channel 103. We get to see Unathi host high-profile friends, couples and families who in their journeys to success find it challenging to get together and connect with loved ones in their busy lives.

For the next three weeks, renowned chef-restaurateur, Alessandro Khojane, will join Unathi in turning the homes of their guests into eateries, bringing the fine dining experience home and creating meaningful moments of connection in the process.

In each episode, viewers will get a front row seat with some of SA’s top personalities as they talk about their aspirations, life milestones and the meaning of being present for each other over festive fare in the company of Stella Artois. In first episode, the very private and media shy entertainment couple Zakes and Nandi Madida invite Festive Get-together into an exclusive and intimate experience, and viewers can expect a number of surprises along the way.