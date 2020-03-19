‘Umlilo’ producer, Mvzzle pens global deal with Warner Music South Africa

25-year-old Gift Selaelo Morukhuladi, aka Mvzzle is no stranger to the music industry. As producer to a number of top artists like DJ Zinhle and Donald, Mvzzle already has hits under his belt, including last years ‘Umlilo’ with Dj Zinhle and Rethabile.

It was this hit record along with his work with Donald, that first peaked Warner Music’s interest, seeing Mvzzle, DJ Zinhle and Rethabile kill it on the finale of Idols SA 2019 sealed the deal. “We are very excited that Mvzzle has joined us. He is a very talented and versatile artist and we can’t wait to start this journey with him” Says Vusi Leeuw, Warner Music South Africa’s Head of A&R

“Before I was known as Mvzzle, my stage name was DGAF because I could not care less what people said about my music. As time went on, all of my friends who heard my songs told me they are ‘silencers’ – basically meaning I am muzzling them as you would a dog” Mvzzle enthused

After he has been trying by all means to do things on his own, he sees this new deal with Warner music as a game-changer and admits that in this type of industry, a whole team is needed, that will be dedicated in building artists as brands and ensuring their work gets recognized. “I feel Warner is the only place I can call home for my music.” Mvzzle says

Hailing from Polokwane his career started in 2010 with local club performances, is his hometown and surrounds, to great reception. In 2011 he decamped to Johannesburg to pursue his career further. “I get my music talent from my father who used to be the bandmaster of the South African Army Band. This inspired me to be in the music industry. Being able to put musical instruments together in harmony to make music inspired me to do more than just compose. I can today proudly say I produce for big names,” he added.

Mvzzle is currently in studio putting the finishing touches on his first major-label release, and his new solo single slated for April release. Watch this space.