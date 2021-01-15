Ugandans disapprove MTV Africa’s selection Dj Khalid as the host of the MAMAs Kampala.

Written by on January 26, 2021

MTV Africa has unveiled  Grammy award winning American  producer and rapper, DJ Khaled as the  guest host for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs). DJ Khaled will be the virtual host of the award gala set to be broadcasted on MTV Base on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

With the ceremony  being hosted in  Kampala, Ugandans do not deem it fear that what they see as a once in a Lifetime opportunity is offered to a non Ugandan native, citing Douglas Lwanga and A Pass examples of  great talent the country has to offer.

However Monde Twala, (Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa,) validated this move with by citing Dj Khaled ‘s global achievements and social media numbers  comes with an instant assurance of inspiring the youth across the continent and attracting  even bigger international audience to the virtual event

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
