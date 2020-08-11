Ugandan Youngest hip hop star STONE AGE UG drops a new video “Dream on”

Written by on August 11, 2020

Africa’s raising  female Hip Hop Star, 10 year old STONE AGE UG is the girl on a mission to resurrect the best of the  1980’s hip hop. She has released a brand new video for her single titled DREAM ON, this is STONE AGE UG’s second single off the  Album “THE RISE OF STONE AGE” that also  includes other hits like KYEKIMU. This is inspirational single that encourages people to dream bigger was mixed and mastered but South Africa Bomba Africa Records.

 

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
