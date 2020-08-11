Ugandan Youngest hip hop star STONE AGE UG drops a new video “Dream on”

Africa’s raising female Hip Hop Star, 10 year old STONE AGE UG is the girl on a mission to resurrect the best of the 1980’s hip hop. She has released a brand new video for her single titled DREAM ON, this is STONE AGE UG’s second single off the Album “THE RISE OF STONE AGE” that also includes other hits like KYEKIMU. This is inspirational single that encourages people to dream bigger was mixed and mastered but South Africa Bomba Africa Records.