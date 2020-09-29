Ugandan urban pop musician Lamu teams up with the mith on the remix of her banger “Pata”

Written by on September 29, 2020

After the successful release of her 2020 Banger “Pata” which has gotten massive plays on East African airwaves, Lamu now releases the “Remix” Featuring Ugandan Heavyweight and Hip Hop Award-winning Rapper “The Mith.” This is one that I know you don’t want to miss. The fusion between Pop, Dance brought by the talented East African Artiste Lamu and Hip Hop introduced and perfectly executed by The Mith. This is one that will keep you wanting more from these two amazing Acts. This remix is presented by Trend Setters and Talent Africa Group Studios.

