Ugandan Ragga musician Ziza Bafana reclaims his kingdom

In efforts to lay out a reminder of who the real supreme ruler is when it comes to the Ragga music Ziza Bafana has dropped fresh a chaotic smash titled ‘Amabanja’. This marks the second single after ‘Ensonga’ is off his upcoming album ‘Mabanja’

The star who is just recovering from a whirlwind couple of month being in and out of jail on the alleged charges of violating the lockdown rules in Tanzania, has confessed that now more than ever he is determined to use his God given talent to spread love and reconciliation through the gospel of dancehall.

The release date of upcoming album is yet to be confirmed.