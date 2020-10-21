Ugandan Ragga musician Ziza Bafana reclaims his kingdom

Written by on October 21, 2020

In  efforts to lay out a reminder of who  the real supreme ruler  is when it comes to the Ragga music Ziza Bafana has dropped fresh a chaotic smash titled  ‘Amabanja’.  This marks the second  single after ‘Ensonga’ is off his upcoming album ‘Mabanja’

The star who is just recovering from a whirlwind couple of month being in and out of jail on the alleged charges of violating the lockdown rules in Tanzania, has confessed that  now more than ever he is  determined to use his God given talent to spread love and reconciliation through the gospel of dancehall.

The release date of upcoming album  is yet to be confirmed.

