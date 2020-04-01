Ugandan musicians unite to serenade Africa with hope

As the battle at hand to combat the global pandemic toughens even further, it has become evident that a face to face encounter with this challenge calls for a united front, Uganda has responded with a whole brigade of top musicians united in song.

Lydia Jazmine, Eddy Yaweh, King Saha, Levixone, Aziz Azion, Irene Kayemba, Lyto Boss, Geoffrey Lutaaya, Joanita Kawalya and Moses Matovu have assembled to chant this melody of hope.

‘The Storm Will Be Over’, is an assurance anthem that highlights how much of social responsibility goes into this battle against coronavirus and with discipline, the coronavirus free dawn is bound to fall upon the world.