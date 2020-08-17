Ugandan duo Hatim and Dokey on a mission to steal hearts

Fast raising music duo HD Music, Hatim and Dokey continue to work hard and move fans just after a few months of their first song. Latest is that Hatim and Dokey have released the music video for their latest single “Oli Omu” This new audio and video titled “Oli Omu” talks about a guy who is crazy about a lady he loves. He wants her very much and she is the only thing he adores in this world.

‘Oli Omu’ is written by Hatim and Dokey, the creative composition is a Vad Beats Production. Video was directed by Simon SPK and was released and distributed by Subwami Empire.Hatim and Dokey are one of the latest music duo on the Ugandan music entertainment scene born and raised in Uganda. Dokta Brain teamed up with Hatim to form the duo, both of whom are talented songwriters and vocalists who took an early interest in the arts.

The two make a good team, working on their first studio album “Vibes and Themes”. They have so far released songs like; Kakodyo Ko, After Quarantine and Zavugidewa. The duo is signed to a Ugandan based talent and events management powerhouse of the ‘Subwami Empire’ and are focused on releasing more of their fantastic dancehall and Afropop music style.They are creating a diverse style of music in the country.The Audio is available for streaming on All Digital Music Platforms.

