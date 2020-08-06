 Ugandan Award-winning musician Bebe Cool breaks the exciting news

Written by on August 6, 2020

After being off the raider to focus on his family for the past two months the multi-award winning dancehall and raggae artist has revealed he is back with a exiting news. He announced on his social media than fan can look forward to new music along with new talent signing on his record label.

“Hi friends, been quiet but quite busy cooking a lot musically. Watch out for big things dropping soon including two new talents,” Bebe Cool posted.

Bebe Cool’s hibanetions followed shortely after the realease of his single ‘Wakayima a dancehall afro beat track that was intended to restart the music flow  during Covid-19 

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
