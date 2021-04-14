SA Singer-Songwriter Brendan Adams releases Two Leaves

Two Leaves is the melodic, jazzy new single by award-winning Brendan Adams. Originally from Cape Town, Adams now resides in Austria. His previous collaborations include working with 10 x Grammy winner Alvaro Alencar and South African icon, Grammy-winning Jonathan Butler.

Two Leaves released in April 2021 and is a soulful, jazz-tinged ballad sure to connect with listeners. It’s the first single off Brendan’s forthcoming EP.

Watch the breathtaking Two Leaves video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFWKE7jxnsU

How did Brendan make Austria his home?

“A trip to Europe changed everything” he teases. “A working holiday in Scotland led me to getting to know Europe well. I met amazing people, saw incredible sights and all this resulted in meeting the woman who would become my Austrian wife”

His artistic life started in his teens when at high school a love for poetry and the power of words cemented Brendan’s skills at acute observation and recording of the workings of the world and its people. When at 19 Brendan discovered that he was a natural at guitar playing his future as an artist was decided.

He has subsequently seen exciting radio success around the world for singles

“Im looking forward to seeing how Two Leaves, and the new EP, will connect in South Africa. It will always be the land of my birth, where it all started, and where my fanbase began”

Two Leaves is now available on all streaming platforms.

