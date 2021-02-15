Two days until Love Island South Africa premieres on M-Net
Written by Kendrick Lebron on February 26, 2021
This Sunday, 28 February, viewers can prepare for a summer of love as the long-awaited local version of the internationally popular reality series, Love Island SA premieres on M-Net Channel 101 on DStv at 8pm. Kicking off with a very special 90-minute episode, Love Island South Africa is set to attract a bunch of sizzling single boys and girls – known as Islanders – who are ready to embark on the ultimate journey of finding the perfect love.
The Islanders will be coupling up, dumping and re-coupling, all while competing in fun challenges in a bid to be the winning couple, who will choose between love or sharing R1 million in prize money.
Viewers can also look forward to the show’s host, Leandie du Randt, introducing the show’s secret twists, plots and love matchups while the witty voice-over artist Warren Robertson navigates through the love journey.
Here is why you can’t miss out on the show’s premiere this Sunday:
- Sexy Islanders. A bunch of 10-12 pretty, hot and tempting singles from across South Africa are set to enter the Villa in the Cape Winelands.
- Eye Candy. Six packs, toned torsos and tiny bikinis… need we say more?
- Celebrity lookalikes. Rumour has it that three Islanders have a strong resemblance to Demi Moore, Brad Pitt and Jessica Alba. Will you spot them?
- First impressions. Who will couple up with who? And, will they be happy with their initial choices?
- Drama! The female claws are bound to make an appearance and bro-code may be thrown out of the window…
- Jeopardy. Will a Bombshell make an appearance and shake things up in the Villa? Can an Islander expect to be dumped on the first night?