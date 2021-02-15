Two days until Love Island South Africa premieres on M-Net

This Sunday, 28 February, viewers can prepare for a summer of love as the long-awaited local version of the internationally popular reality series, Love Island SA premieres on M-Net Channel 101 on DStv at 8pm. Kicking off with a very special 90-minute episode, Love Island South Africa is set to attract a bunch of sizzling single boys and girls – known as Islanders – who are ready to embark on the ultimate journey of finding the perfect love.



The Islanders will be coupling up, dumping and re-coupling, all while competing in fun challenges in a bid to be the winning couple, who will choose between love or sharing R1 million in prize money.

Viewers can also look forward to the show’s host, Leandie du Randt, introducing the show’s secret twists, plots and love matchups while the witty voice-over artist Warren Robertson navigates through the love journey.

Here is why you can’t miss out on the show’s premiere this Sunday: